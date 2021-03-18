Sports Roundup: Volleyball Rolls to 5-0, Cross Country Opens Season

By Carter Mackinnon

In their first meet of the “fall” season, the Mustangs’ girls cross country team placed sixth in the field. (Photo: FCCPS Photo/Jeff Buck)

Field Hockey

It was an up and down week for the Mustangs’ field hockey team after they started with a uneven loss before bouncing back in a score-doesn’t-do-it-justice win.

On March 11, the Mustangs fell to the visiting James Monroe High School by a score of 6-0.

James Monroe Sophomore Sarah Rigual netted five of six goals for the Yellow Jackets in a game where the Mustangs offense never really got it going.

After a scoreless, gritty regulation against Fauquier High School, Mustang senior Natalie Boldt netted the deciding goal in overtime to defeat Falcons by a score of 1-0.

As a result of a tenacious Mustang defensive effort, junior goalie Hannah Anacko never had to touch the ball.

The victory improves Mustangs field hockey to a 3-2 record on the season.

Cross Country

During the Mustangs cross country team’s first meet of the season, the boys team produced five of the meet’s top six finishers in a winning effort.

Leading the team for the Mustangs was senior Colson Board with a time of 16:51, eighteen seconds faster than any other runner. The girls team placed sixth place at the meet. Sophomore Alexis Niemi finished 17th with a time of 22:58.

The Mustangs next meet will be on March 24 at Manassas Park High School.

Volleyball

There’s no hitch in the stride of the Mustangs volleyball team as of yet.

Mustang Volleyball continued their undefeated season by downing Central High School in four sets Tuesday night.

Senior middle hitter Roza Gal finished with 10 kills, and senior designated setter Olivia Pilson contributed four service aces.

The Mustangs took the first two sets of the match before dropping the third set, but the Falls Church natives held off Central’s comeback effort and managed to close out the victory by winning the fourth set 26-24.

Golf

Boys Golf lost their opening match of the season against visiting Brentsville District High School. Sophomore Ethan Bartlett led the Mustangs with a 43 (+7 over par).

The Mustangs look to bounce back on Thursday versus Skyline High School and Central High School.