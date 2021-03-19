F.C. Women Voters Talk Immigration Policy Changes in Community

The Falls Church League of Women Voters invites the public to attend a virtual program on recent changes to immigration policy.

Our guest speaker will be Archi Pyati, Chief of Policy with the Tahirih Justice Center, a national organization headquartered in Falls Church that provides direct legal services, policy advocacy, and training and education to immigrants fleeing gender-based violence.

The program will address recent changes to immigration policy, including executive actions and bills before Congress. Archi Pyati will also discuss impacts for Virginia and Falls Church, as well as local efforts to welcome immigrants to our community.

The program will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 4 p.m., via Zoom. The Zoom link is posted on the website of the Falls Church League of Women Voters website.

For additional information, please email Barbara Lipsky, blipsky@cox.net.