Andy Rausch, Longtime F.C. Resident, Dies at 83

ANDY RAUSCH

Andre “Andy” Heath Rausch of Mountain Brook, Alabama, died Feb. 1, 2021 at his home following complications from a stroke. He was 83 years old. Andy was born on Aug. 28, 1937 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Andrew W. Rausch and Norma (Heath) Rausch. He grew up in Ridgewood, NJ and earned an Engineering degree from the US Merchant Marine Academy in 1959. He served as an officer in the Navy after graduation and subsequently in the Navy Reserves.

He later earned master’s degrees in Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Columbia University and a PhD in Applied Physics from West Virginia University. While living in New York City, he met his wife, Beverly Evans (Youngers) Rausch, and they married in 1964.

After living briefly in Columbus, Ohio where Andy worked for the American Gas Association, they moved to Falls Church in 1973 following the birth of their first daughter. Their second daughter was born shortly thereafter.

Bev and Andy resided in Falls Church until 2009. Andy’s professional career in the DC area included work for AGA, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, Booz Allen Hamilton, Defense Communications Agency/National Communications System and the Federal Communications Commission from which he retired. While at the IIHA he co-led a research project that was pivotal to the introduction of the third brake-light in the automotive industry.

Andy loved classical music, art and cats.

His favorite activities included sailing, reading, and painting. He combined his love of modern art and cats by creating Cubist paintings of many family cats.

Bev and Andy enjoyed a wonderful circle of friends in Falls Church and the D.C. area and loved to entertain at their home. Upon moving to Alabama to be closer to grandchildren, they frequently discussed how much they missed their dear friends and community back in Falls Church.

Andy is survived by his daughters Andrea R. White (Goodloe) and Tallison H. Rausch, grandchildren Virginia and Robert White, brother Joel B. Rausch (Deborah) and niece, Rebecca. He is predeceased by his parents and his sister Jean L. Rausch.

His ashes will eventually be committed in New Jersey near the Hudson River.