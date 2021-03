Erik M. Pelton & Associates is hosting a Spring Used Bike Collection March 22 – 27.

Used bicycles can be dropped off at 111 Park Place in Falls Church from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bike donations will go to Phoenix Bikes, a nonprofit community bike shop that eduates youth, promotes bicycling, and builds community in Arlington.

For more information, visit Erik M Pelton & Associates social media pages.