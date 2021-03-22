F.C. Chamber Hosting Wine Tasting with Dominion Wine & Beer

The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce is hosting a wine tasting with Dominion Wine & Beer on Tuesday, March 23 from 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Registration provides 3 half bottles of exceptional white wines: Honig Sauvignon Blanc 2019 from Napa Valley, CA; Lubanzi Chenin Blanc 2019 from Swartland, South Africa; and Tiefenbrunner Pinot Grigio 2019 from Alto Adige, Italy.

The fee is $35 for pick up at Dominion Wine & Beer, located at 107 Rowell Court, or $40 for local delivery.

Registration is required by 3 p.m. on Thursday, March 18. For more information, visit the calendar at the chamber’s website or email info@FallsChurchChamber.org.