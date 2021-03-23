Application for F.C. Youth Reps Now Live

Citizens for a Better City (CBC) has launched the application process for Year “8” of Falls Church City Youth Representatives on City Boards, Commissions and Civic Groups. The Youth Representatives Initiative was started by CBC in 2014 in an effort to involve the City’s youth in local government, support our Boards & Commissions and promote civic leadership development.

Applications are now available online here and here, or they can be picked up at the City high school’s Guidance Department. Any high school-aged student interested in serving on a City Board or Commission or on a participating Civic Group Board may apply. The deadline for application submissions to CBC is April 12. Interviews will be scheduled for April 22 – 25.

Fifty Falls Church City High School students are currently serving on these City Boards, Commissions, and Civic Groups: The Architectural Advisory Board, The Arts & Humanities Council, The Advisory Committee for Recreation & Parks, The Electoral Board, The Falls Church Chamber of Commerce, The Falls Church Homeless Shelter, The Housing Commission, The Human Services Advisory Committee, The Historical Commission, The League of Women Voters, The Library Board of Trustees, The Urban Forestry Commission, The Citizens Advisory Council on Transportation, The Environmental Sustainability Council, The Economic Development Authority, The Falls Church Education Foundation, The Village Preservation & Improvement Society, The Falls Church Democratic Committee, Creative Cauldron, The Tinner Hill Social Justice Committee, The Lions Club, and The Falls Church Women’s History Group.

CBC reported the program is growing in popularity as more students apply every year — especially younger siblings of those currently serving.