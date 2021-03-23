F.C. Teen Wins Child of The Year for Marine Corps

Falls Church resident Eleanor “Ella” David is the 2021 Military Child of the Year for the Marine Corps. She’s a senior at McLean High School and is an aspiring professional musician.

She is the daughter of Medha and Col. George David, commanding officer of the Marine Corps Cyberspace Warfare Group based at Fort Meade, Maryland.

David has performed as principal violinist and violist in her schools’ orchestras and in community groups.

While her arm was in a cast due to a broken wrist, David documented the progress of her fellow student musicians, then used her violin as physical therapy to regain range of motion. She began playing viola in eighth grade at the suggestion of a quartet coach, who became her private instructor.

Music has provided David an avenue for connecting with other students when her family has moved with the military.

Her family have lived in Japan, Spain and the United Arab Emirates, having relocated seven times in her life. David’s father has deployed for a total of 50 months since she’s been born.

In addition to music activities, David excels in academics and on the soccer field.

She combined her interests in music and science for a study of the mechanics of sound production in string instruments, a winning project in the 2020 Fairfax County Science Fair. She has achieved top scores on all nine AP tests taken and earned the distinction of National AP Scholar for 2020.

David serves as a chemistry and math tutor at her high school and helped develop virtual tutoring sessions in chemistry and calculus to adapt to online learning in response to Covid-19. Outside of school, she enjoys scuba diving, sailing, and watercolor painting.

Living overseas inspired an interest in languages and cultures. She has studied Spanish and Arabic and is learning Latin and Brazilian Portuguese.

David plans to study chemical engineering and viola performance in college.