(Photo: Courtesy Sharon Vipperman/The Langley School)

FOR THE PAST THREE WEEKS, Langley’s students, parents, and faculty/staff have participated in the “Give S.O.M.E. Love” food drive benefiting So Others Might Eat (S.O.M.E.), a Washington, DC-based service organization that supports those experiencing homelessness and poverty. Together, the Langley community raised more than $5,000 and collected more than 2,000 non-perishable food items to donate to S.O.M.E.