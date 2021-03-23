New Categories Open For Vaccines Now

The City of Falls Church announced last week the news from the Fairfax Health Department that it has expanded the Covid-19 vaccine registration eligibility to three more groups in Phase 1b: Grocery Store Workers, Food and Agriculture workers, including Veterinarians, and Manufacturing.

Persons living in the Fairfax Health District (which includes Falls Church) or work in those industries in the Fairfax Health District, can register to get a vaccination appointment.

The next three priority groups of frontline essential workers in Phase 1b as outlined by the Virginia Department of Health, which is now accepting registrations for the first six categories on this list, include:

Police, fire, and hazmat (currently eligible), Corrections and homeless shelter workers (currently eligible), Childcare/K-12 Teachers or Staff (currently eligible), Food and Agriculture (currently eligible), Manufacturing (currently eligible), Grocery store workers (currently eligible), Public transit workers, Mail carriers (USPS and private), Officials needed to maintain continuity of government, Clergy/Faith leaders, and Janitorial/Cleaning staff personnel.