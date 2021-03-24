F.C., Va. Tech Join in ‘Smart City’ Initiative

The City of Falls Church and the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation, are collaborating to develop a Smart City test bed on and adjacent to the university’s campus off Haycock Road in Northern Virginia.

The biennial budget recently approved by the General Assembly includes $10 million to support the project, a request submitted and championed by Sen. Dick Saslaw. The budget will be final after the Governor signs it later this spring.

“I’m pleased to see Virginia Tech and the City of Falls Church coming together on this smart infrastructure project because I know it will lead to improvements in the quality of life for our community, and greater efficiency and sustainability,” Saslaw said.

City of Falls Church Mayor P. David Tarter echoed Saslaw’s excitement about the project.

“The city is delighted to partner with Virginia Tech on the Smart City technology program that will bring cutting-edge transportation solutions to Falls Church, including support for autonomous vehicles, adaptive lighting, and parking garage utilization indicators. These solutions will reduce pollution and traffic congestion and improve public safety,” Tarter said. “We are excited that the Virginia General Assembly included $10 million in the recent budget, and appreciative to Senator Saslaw for his efforts to bring this important program to the city.”

Myra Blanco, director of advancements, partnerships and outreach at the Virginia Tech Transportation Institute, said this test bed will be unique in Virginia because it will utilize multiple smart technology components.