Statewide Clean Up Effort Is Active Until March 31

Keep Virginia Beautiful (KVB), a Richmond-based nonprofit organization dedicated to cleaning up litter and beautifying the state, is seeing numbers rise as more people sign up for its Shiver in Virginia initiative.

This year’s initiative is designed to be Covid-safe and give people more choice in how they contribute to the beautification of their communities. Registration for Shiver in Virginia will be open until March 31.

Shiver in Virginia participants can engage in activities such as litter cleanups, recycling, trail cleaning, graffiti removal and other good deeds. For a small and impactful donation of $20.21, participants will receive a free one-day Virginia State Parks parking pass and a chance to win fantastic prizes. After registration, participants will receive a link to the KVB Mission Challenge website, where they can map the collective progress on the 2,021-mile path across the state. With each act reported, participants will be entered into drawings for additional prizes.

KVB is challenging participants to share their pictures, contributions, and successes with others on social media. Help spread the word using the hashtag #shiverinvirginia.

For more information, visit keepvirginiabeautiful.org/events/shiver-in-virginia-2021.