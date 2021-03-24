The Arc of Northern Virginia is hosting “A Life Like Yours” on Thursday, March 25, from 8 – 8:30 a.m.

This virtual fundraising event will provide the opportunity to learn more about the local nonprofit and hear stories about the people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have been helped by the organization.

Attendees will hear firsthand from self-advocates who have lived with their disability, and the family members who fight so hard to ensure they can live “A Life Like Yours.” For more information, visit www.thearcofnova.org.