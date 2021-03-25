Falls Church Calendar: March 25 – 31, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Liberty Barbecue (370 W. Broad Street, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Spring Peeper Bowl. Interested participants can join the Arlington Parks staff as they learn about and search for the tiny tree frogs and other amphibians native to Glencarlyn Park during this sunset walk. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 7 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

Endangered Wildlife. Interested participants can join the Arlington Parks staff and learn about how some animals have become recently extinct and how/why some are on the brink of extinction. The group will also discuss the ways the world is trying to help prevent extinction. Ages 11 – 15. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Adapted Nature Hike — Long Branch Nature Center. All are welcome to join the Arlington Park’s staff and other participants on a leisurely-paced hike through a park. The forested trails will be accessible, smooth and shaded for a fun hike to explore and examine whatever we discover. Restrooms & water fountains inside accessible buildings, and paved trails are mostly in the shade, but not flat (there are inclines/hills), though there are benches for rest along the way. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit the library’s Facebook page to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

Falls Church Writers Group. A group for aspiring writers. Participants meet to discuss and offer constructive criticism for each other’s work. Contact psullivan@fallschurchva.gov to get the invitation to the group. 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Sing Books with Emily (online). Interested attendees can join the Mary Riley Styles Public Library for a morning of stories and songs with Ms. Emily. The show will be live on the library’s Facebook page and is good for kids of all ages. This program will be available on the library’s Facebook page from March 27 – Saturday, April 3. 11 – 11:45 a.m.

MONDAY, MARCH 29

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

“Passport to the World of Music” Live Streaming Series. Creative Cauldron returns with two performances this weekend as a part of its virtual “Passport to the World of Music’’ series. On Friday, March 26, Cissa Paz brings her captivating stage presence and soulful, upbeat voice to audiences. And on Saturday, March 27, the dynamic duo from Wammie award-winning Latin, jazz, samba group Veronneau closes out the series with an evening of their signature blend of global, retro and original music. All Tickets are $15; both concerts will be live-streamed 7:30 p.m. on their respective show dates. Visit creativecauldron.org for tickets and information.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

“Simply Sondheim.” Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer’s canon. The quintessential “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London” meet lesser known gems including “Country House,” “Saturday Night” and “Goodbye for Now” and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. Presented by Signature Theater via On Demand Streaming. $35. sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 25

Tim Harmon — Solo Looping. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Sol Roots Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

An Evening with Yasmin Williams (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Nowhere Men: An Acoustic Tribute to The Beatles. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Kashmir — The Live Led Zeppelin Tribute Show. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, MARCH 26

Triple R’s Blues. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Lucid. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

An Evening with Eli Cook (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Jerry Tripsters: A Jerry Garcia Band Tribute. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Free Flowing Musical Experience Live and in Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Too Extra Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 8 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, MARCH 27

Mars Rodeo Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Marie Miller — “Little Dreams” Show & Birthday Party (second show at 7 p.m.). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 5 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Brahman Noodles. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

U2Topia: A Tribute to U2. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Raul Malo with Emily Julia Kresky (encore performance the following night at the same time and price). The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $49.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

Chris Timbers Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, MARCH 28

Stoney Johnson’s Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Open Jam with Tim Harmon. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Mother’s Little Helper: A Tribute to the Rolling Stones. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Swearingen & Kelli — The Music of Simon & Garfunkel (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $22. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31

Comedy Night. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Stop AAPI Hate Benefit Show featuring David Thong & Friends (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.