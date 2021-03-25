Mason Graduate Vincent Piccariello Dies at 61

Vincent Piccariello

Our beloved and constantly amazing brother, Vincent Piccariello, passed away on March 8, 2021 after losing a selfless and valiant battle with Covid-19. He was a fascinating person with whom to engage in conversation where provocative ideas would often emerge.

Vincent was born to Harry and Ellen Piccariello on July 23, 1959. He graduated from George Mason High School in Falls Church, Virginia. A musician and a songwriter, he recorded and mixed his own music. In addition to music, he was a dedicated student of an eclectic mix of topics including science, business and the arts. Vince was a great lover of animals and nature, especially dogs and trees. Vince had a unique brand of philosophy and would conjure up images not imagined before that would very often make people laugh. Vince was just an all-around engaging human being.

Vincent was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ellen, and his brother, Peter Piccariello.

He is survived by his brothers, Harry (Joan), Anthony, Thomas and Martin (Debbie) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins and friends.

A Virtual Memorial for Vincent will be planned, and family and friends will be notified. Memorial contributions in Vince’s name can be made to Pathway Homes, Inc., which is located at Stevenson Place, 10201 Fairfax Blvd., Suite 200, Fairfax, VA 22030