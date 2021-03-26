5 Adults, 8 Teens Running For McLean Center Board

McLean Community Center (1234 Ingleside Avenue, McLean) has certified 13 Dranesville Small District 1A residents — five adults and eight teens — to run for seats on the McLean Community Center Governing Board. The board sets policy and provides general oversight for all facilities and programs of the Center, including the Robert Ames Alden Theatre and the Old Firehouse. The center is located at 1234 Ingleside Ave.

Three adult positions and two youth positions are open this year. The adult candidates who receive the three-highest vote counts will serve three-year terms. Youth candidates, one from the McLean High School boundary area and one from the Langley High School boundary area, will serve one-year terms. Youth candidates do not have to attend these schools to serve on the board.

Adult candidates — Sepehr Harandi, Lisa Mariam, Rasheq Rahman, Shivani Saboo and Allison Stratton.

Langley High School Boundary Area Candidates — Ivy Chen, Rowan Johns and Charlotte Loving.

McLean High School Boundary Area Candidates — Max Blacksten, Tyler Jensen, Cate Kanapathy, Noor Lecanu and Emma Saunders.

Residents of Dranesville Small District 1A are eligible to vote during the election. Open Voting began on Wednesday, March 17. Residents may vote in-person or by mail. To request a ballot, residents may fill out an online form on the center’s website, phone 703-744-9348, or send an email to elections@mcleancenter.org.

Open voting will end on Saturday, May 15, at 5 p.m. All ballots must be received at MCC by 5 p.m. to be counted.

There also will be two in-person voting opportunities at MCC: MCC’s Earth Day McLean — Act Locally event on Saturday, April 17, from 9 a.m. – noon and McLean Day 2021: A Drive-Thru Celebration, on Saturday, May 15, between 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Both events will be held at McLean Community Center.

Write-In candidates are allowed.

Write-in candidates must receive at least 10 votes from 10 residents of the Center’s tax district in order to have their votes counted.

For youth write-in candidates, the 10 votes must come from teens who live within the same high school boundary area as the candidate.