Multiple F.C. Restaurants Featured in Northern Virginia Magazine

Five Falls Church restaurants were written up in Northern Virginia Magazine’s April “Hidden Foodie Gems” issue.

In Falls Church City, Rania’s Love in the Falls Plaza Shopping Center was lauded for its vegan Vietnamese food while Hai Duong in the Eden Center received praise for its Vietnamese turmeric-yellow fish and custom bowls.

Just outside the City, Fava Pot in The Shoppes at West Falls Church got rave reviews for its Egyptian koshary, while LaEstancia Churrasqueria in Merrifalls Plaza was touted for its meat lovers Parrillada Argentina, and Balquees on Seminary Road was mentioned for its milk cakes.

The April edition is on newsstands now. For more information, visit the magazine’s website.