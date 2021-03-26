Mustangs Basketball Players Receive Season’s Honors

Members of the Mustangs’ boys and girls basketball team received multiple honors for their performance this season. Check them out below.

Girls Basketball:

Junior Zoraida Icabalceta — Northwestern District & Region 3B Player of the Year; 1st Team All-Northwestern District, 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament 1st Team.

Sophomore Elizabeth Creed — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament MVP.

Sophomore Peyton Jones — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament 2nd Team.

Junior Bella Paradiso — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B, and Class 3 State Tournament 2nd Team.

Junior Rianna Arsenault — 2nd Team All-Northwestern District & 2nd Team All-Region 3B.

Coach Chris Carrico — Coach of the Year: All-Northwestern District, All-Region 3B, Class 3 State Tournament.

Boys Basketball:

Senior Bobby Asel — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B.