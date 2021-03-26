Around F.C.

Mustangs Basketball Players Receive Season’s Honors

by FCNP.com

Members of the Mustangs’ boys and girls basketball team received multiple honors for their performance this season. Check them out below.

Girls Basketball:

Junior Zoraida Icabalceta — Northwestern District & Region 3B Player of the Year; 1st Team All-Northwestern District, 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament 1st Team.

Sophomore Elizabeth Creed — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament MVP.

Sophomore Peyton Jones — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B and Class 3 State Tournament 2nd Team.

Junior Bella Paradiso — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B, and Class 3 State Tournament 2nd Team.

Junior Rianna Arsenault — 2nd Team All-Northwestern District & 2nd Team All-Region 3B.

Coach Chris Carrico — Coach of the Year: All-Northwestern District, All-Region 3B, Class 3 State Tournament.

Boys Basketball:

Senior Bobby Asel — 1st Team All-Northwestern District & 1st Team All-Region 3B.