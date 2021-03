Davis Kendrick of Falls Church is a sophomore at Eagle Hill School in Hardwick, Massachusetts.

He received the 2020-21 John Havlicek Award for his contributions to his high school basketball team.

This award is given to the player who consistently made impact plays that changed the course or outcome of the game.

Davis was described by his coach as “a jack-of-all-trades, providing whatever his teammates needed at pivotal moments in the games.”