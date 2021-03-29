Three New Restaurants Opening Soon in F.C.

Three restaurants have “Coming Soon” banners up in Falls Church.

Pupuseria La Familiar, a Salvadoran restaurant with two locations in Maryland, will open at 308 S. Washington Street in the former Ramen Factory location; Cuates Grill, a Mexican restaurant with three sister locations, will open in the Broadway Building at 502 W. Broad Street in the former Locker Room space; and Tropical Smoothie Café, a franchise operation with hundreds of locations nationwide, will open in Falls Plaza at 1220 West Broad Street, at the former site of Hair Cuttery.

For more information, visit the websites for Pupuseria La Familiar, Cuates Grill and Tropical Smoothie Café.