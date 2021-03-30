Crime Report: Maskless Shoplifter Hits W. Broad Street Store

A man who refused to wear a mask stole two bags of prepared food at a W. Broad Street store in this week’s Crime Report.

Burglary, 800 blk N Roosevelt St, sometime prior to March 15, unknown suspect(s) forced open a door and took an item of value.

Shoplifting, Disorderly Conduct, 300 blk W Broad St, March 17, 3:30 PM, unknown suspect entered eatery, refused to wear mask, threatened employees and stole two bags of prepared food. Suspect described as black male, approximately 5’7 – 5’10, mid-twenties, with long black hair with dreads, wearing a white jacket and blue jeans.

Stolen Auto, 1000 blk N Tuckahoe St, between 10 PM, March 16 and 5 PM, March 18 unknown suspect(s) stole a Chevrolet Cruze. Investigation continues.

Fraud, False Pretenses, 400 blk S Washington St, March 18, 6:02 PM, an incident of fraud was reported.

Driving Under the Influence, Refusal, 7100 blk Leesburg Pike, March 19, 12:08 AM, a male, 37, of McLean, VA, was arrested for Driving under the Influence and Refusal.

Larceny from Motor Vehicle, 100 blk Gordon Road, March 19, 5:20 PM, two pairs of sunglasses were stolen from an unsecured parked vehicle.

Assault, Drunk in Public, Disorderly Conduct, 300 blk Hillwood Ave, March 20, 10:12 PM, a male, 36, of Annandale, VA, was arrested for assault and battery, drunk in public and disorderly conduct.