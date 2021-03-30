F.C. Resident Wins Foxcroft STEM Challenge

Falls Church resident Kyra Schrage, a junior at Justice High School, teamed up with Foxcroft School freshmen Mackenzie Jenkins and Alex Nelson to take the top prize during the high school competition at Foxcroft School’s 10th Annual STEM Challenge.

Run as a virtual event for the first time, the 10th Annual STEM Challenge drew 48 middle school and 36 high school students from around the country and globe to compete for prizes on Feb. 20. Designed for middle and high school girls, participants used their knowledge of science, technology, engineering, and math in challenges revolving around this year’s theme of “Code for Good.”

Students registered as individuals and were randomly assigned to virtual breakout rooms for their respective middle and high school competitions. The girls in each breakout room then worked collaboratively to solve four challenges to fix a system hack using the answers to math and science problems to prove the team was qualified to view the system’s data.