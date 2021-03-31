H.S. Students Welcome Female Yemeni Students

On March 22, students from the local high school’s International Club met virtually with a group of female students from Hadhramout, Yemen, for cultural exchange. The event was arranged by Dr. Zennia Paganini, Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Embassy to Yemen, according to the F.C. Public Schools’ daily report.

She was connected to the club by FCCPS parent Lynn Roche. Club president Elisa Goislard Nguyen, vice president Henry Behr, and treasurer Naomi Holliday shared a “Top Five Things We Spend Our Time On” to connect with the Yemeni students. They covered the sports they play, foods they make with their families, and the International Club’s activities.

The Yemeni students explained how they spent their time and noted how it can be different for boys and girls.

They were excited to share ideas and questions and their hopes to visit the United States one day.

The International Club is currently conducting a fundraiser with Pencils of Promise to provide quality education for students in Ghana, Guatemala, and Laos.