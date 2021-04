Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam signed a bill on March 18 that bans the use of Styrofoam cups and takeout food containers by food establishments.

Businesses with 20 or more locations have until July 2023 to comply while smaller food vendors have until July 2025.

He has since ordered all state agencies and public colleges and universities on Tuesday to stop using single-use plastics as part of an effort to reduce waste and a move toward a cleaner environment.