All Va. Adults to be Covid-19 Vaccine Eligible by April 18

All adults in Virginia will be eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine as of April 18, putting the state roughly two weeks ahead of President Joe Biden’s target goal of having all adults eligible by May 1.

The governor’s office announced the news while Gov. Ralph Northam was visiting a clinic at the First Mount Zion Baptist Church in Prince William County on Thursday.

“Expanding vaccine eligibility to all adults marks an important milestone in our ongoing efforts to put this pandemic behind us, and I thank all of the public health staff, health care workers, vaccinators, and volunteers who have helped make this possible,” Northam said in a release.

According to the release, nearly every Virginian in the highest risk groups who had pre-registered for the vaccine have received one, and those still on the pre-registration list will get their appointment invitations within the next two weeks.

More than a third of all adults in the state have received one dose of the vaccine, with a fifth of all adults being fully vaccinated, per the release. Over 3.7 million doses have been administered overall in the state.

Out of Virginia’s 35 local health districts, the release stated that 21 have already started vaccinating essential workers in Phase 1c after providing appointments to everyone eligible in Phases 1a or 1b on the pre-registration list.

The release said that starting on April 4, districts that had invited everyone pre-registered in Phase 1c may invite members of the general public who have pre-registered.

Based on the supply projected by the federal government, all local health districts will have enough vaccine to open appointments to the general public by April 18.

Those at highest risk will continue to receive priority in the scheduling process.