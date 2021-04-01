Body Dynamics Inc. Holds Webinar on Women’s Strength Training

Body Dynamics Inc. is hosting a free webinar on Women’s Strength Training on Friday, April 2 at noon.

Attendees will receive an overview of the benefits of strength training for women and classes available for introductory and intermediate strength classes and a sample workout for each level.

Body Dynamics is a physical therapy and wellness center offering integrated physical therapy, clinical massage, personal training, nutrition, counseling, and neurobiofeedback. For more information, visit Body Dynamics’ website.