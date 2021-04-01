Falls Church Calendar: April 1 – 7, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Sfizi Cafe (800 W. Broad Street, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 9 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

Early Bird Gets The Worm Campfire. Families can gather at Long Branch Nature Center for the Early Bird Campfire. The group will learn, tell stories and do other fun things. Fire and sticks will be provided; attendees should bring their own s’mores supplies. Register adults and youth by contacting Bobbi Farley bfarley@arlingtonva.us. 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington).

Bird Walk for Beginners. Interested participants can join an Arlington Parks naturalist as the group goes into the field to learn how to identify birds using sight and sound while observing them in their natural habitat as well as how to use the app called Merlin. Registration required children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Noon – 1 p.m.

Adapted Nature Hike — Long Branch Nature Center. All are welcome to join the Arlington Parks staff and other participants on a leisurely-paced hike through a park. The forested trails will be accessible, smooth and shaded for a fun hike to explore and examine whatever we discover. Restrooms & water fountains inside accessible buildings, and paved trails are mostly in the shade, but not flat (there are inclines/hills), though there are benches for rest along the way. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 1:30 – 3 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Online Preschool Story Time. Those who are interested can join the Mary Riley Styles Library staff live on the library’s Facebook page for a virtual fun time of stories, songs and rhymes. For ages 0-5. Visit facebook.com/mrspl to join in on the activities. 10:30 – 11 a.m.

New Yorker Discussion Group. If any residents enjoy The New Yorker but wish they had someone to chat about it with, they are encouraged to drop into Mary Riley Styles Public Library’s monthly New Yorker Discussion Group to share their thoughts on what they’ve read in a variety of articles. This month’s article of focus is still to be determined. This discussion will be held online. Email Pete Sullivan at psullivan@fallschurchva.gov for a Zoom invitation or more information. 2 – 3 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 5

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

“Simply Sondheim” (online). Created specifically for Signature Theatre with special permission from Sondheim himself, this jam-packed revue features over 30 songs from the composer’s canon. The quintessential “Finishing the Hat,” “Another Hundred People,” “Losing My Mind” and “The Worst Pies in London” meet lesser known gems including “Country House,” “Saturday Night” and “Goodbye for Now” and are fused with new orchestrations by longtime Sondheim collaborator Jonathan Tunick. Presented by Signature Theater via On Demand Streaming. $35. sigtheatre.org.

“Distance Frequencies” (online). A lost letter reveals a hidden alliance. A familiar fragrance revives ancient memories. What unseen history does each corner of a city hold? How far away do you have to be to get to now? If you stand in just the right spot and listen closely, you can hear the past… and maybe even the future. “Distance Frequencies” harnesses the power of the built and the natural world to create a visceral piece of immersive storytelling. Each month participants will receive a map and instructions to travel to a new curated location in the DC area. Along with the map, they’ll receive a box of artifacts to bring with them. They may go any time, alone or with quarantine-mates of their choice. Whenever they arrive, they’ll open their box and explore the story elements inside–letters, music, souvenirs, or photos. From October through April, each box reveals a new location and a new chapter in the ongoing story. The experience culminates in a full production of a site-specific show in July with outdoor, distanced (or whatever the world requires) performances. $50 – $150. Rorschachtheatre.com.

“The Work of Adrienne Kennedy: Inspiration & Influence” (online). Hailed as “American theatre’s greatest and least compromising experimentalist” (New York Times), Adrienne Kennedy is one of the most prolific and widely studied living playwrights. Since bursting onto the scene in 1964 with “Funnyhouse of a Negro,” Kennedy’s enthralling lyrical dramas have influenced generations of storytellers, from Suzan-Lori Parks to Robert O’Hara, Shonda Rhimes to Jeremy O. Harris. Despite her outsized influence, three Obie Awards, and induction into the Theater Hall of Fame, Kennedy is not a household name. This festival is a celebration of why she should be. $60. Roundhousetheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 1

Tim Harmon — Solo Looping. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Jokes on Tap — 9 Year Anniversary (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $10 – $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Shrapnels. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Gene Noble with Karen Linette Live and In Concert. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $29.50. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

FRIDAY, APRIL 2

Steve Smith Blues Trio. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Danger Bird (Neil Young Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Karl Stoll and The Danger Zone. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

John Kadlecik Solo Acousti’Lectric. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $25. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SATURDAY, APRIL 3

Born Cross-Eyed (Grateful Dead Tribute) — Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Little Lawnmowers (with Arielle Oyster company serving fresh seafood). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Anthony Brown & group therAPy. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

SUNDAY, APRIL 4

Cosmic Karl’s Drum Circle Open Mic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

No Part of Nuthin’. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7

The Gravel Road Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.