Benton’s Statement on FCNP 30th Anniversary

On the Falls Church News-Press’ 30th anniversary last weekend, founder, owner and editor-in-chief Nicholas F. Benton issued the following statement.

“Last Sunday, March 28, marked the 30th anniversary of the consecutive weekly publication of Falls Church’s independent, locally-owned newspaper of record, the Falls Church News-Press. How well I remember the first edition coming off the press that was then distributed to every household in the City on March 28, 1991. Now, 1,560 weeks later, the unbroken string of weekly editions being circulated to every household in the City and more is still intact. Throughout that time, we’ve provided the City with an instrument for the publication of official notices, local businesses with an affordable and targeted resource for advertising and the public overall with reliable and credible access to news of the City, the region and its citizens, as well as opportunities for dialogue and engagement. We are very proud of our achievement to date and hope others are too. In addition to all the other things the number 30 symbolizes, it is also the time-worn sign-off marking the end of a news story in its draft form before being typeset. It marked the end for them, but not for us.”