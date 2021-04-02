True Food in Reston Hosting Job Fair All Next Week

True Food Kitchen’s newest restaurant at Reston Town Center (located specifically at 1901 Democracy Dr., Reston) is opening on April 28, and is hosting the final week of its job fair at its new location from April 5 – 10, from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

True Food plans to hire 100 team members, including servers, bartenders, hosts/esses, chefs, cooks, dishwashers and more. True Food said its benefits include competitive salaries, restaurant discounts, professional mentorship and growth opportunities.

For more information, visit True Foods website. To apply online, visit their Careers portal.