Providence Players Opens New Virtual Show April 9

Providence Players of Fairfax is releasing their latest production, a virtual show titled “Boredom, Fear and Wine,” which will run from April 9 – 11. To watch the one-act, 15 minute play is free, but donations are strongly encouraged.

The play is about how when you’re stuck at home during a global pandemic, everything happens online — even therapy. Harper is suffering, and can’t reconcile feelings about the terrifying disease with the monotony of lockdown. Jess tries to be a sympathetic ear, but the session goes off the rails.

Visit providenceplayers.org for more information.