Crime Report: Embezzlement on W. Broad St.

A man was arrested for embezzling a business on W. Broad Street in this week’s Crime Report.

Embezzlement, 300 blk W Broad St, March 25, 12:37 AM, a male, 25, of Falls Church, VA was arrested for embezzlement.

Assault, 300 blk W Broad St, March 28, 9:29 AM, incident of an assault was reported. Investigation is ongoing.

Drug/Narcotic Violation, No valid OL, False ID to LEO South Cherry Street/Flagmaker Ct, March 28,10:56 PM, a female, 23, of Falls Church, was arrested for possession of narcotics, no operator’s License and providing false identification to Law enforcement officer.