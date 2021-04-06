Marshall, McLean Students Place in DECA Contest

Sixteen students from local high schools either placed in or were event winners at the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference held virtually March 3-7. DECA is a career and technical student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs to be college and career ready.

These students earned the right to compete at the virtual DECA International Career Development Conference April 12 – May 6.

Marshall High School students — Nadia Malik, 3rd place, Entrepreneurship Series; Spencer Nash, finalist, Finance Operations Research; Lily Weaver, finalist, Innovation Plan; Joseph Long, finalist, Principles of Business Management and Admin and Jordan Aulestia, finalist, Principles of Finance.

McLean High School students — Jason Chadwick & Jay Shin, 1st place, Marketing Management Team Decision Making; Julie Bodet & Maggie Womack, finalist, Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making; Eren Parla & Amit Rajesh, finalist, Financial Services Team Decision Making; Gabe DeLeonardis, finalist, Personal Financial Literacy Event; Max Blacksten, finalist, Principles of Business Management and Admin; Min Soo Kim, finalist, Principles of Finance and Kara Bremser & Sasha Zeltser, finalist, Travel & Tourism Marketing Team.