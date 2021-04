The Greater Washington Board of Trade is hosting “Briefing Call: Key Considerations for Reopening Your Workplace” on Wednesday, April 7 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

This webinar will include information about vaccine availability and timelines, human resources best practices, and fluctuating transportation demands to help business manage workplaces through the next 6 to 12 months.

For more information, visit the Board of Trade’s website.