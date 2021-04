(Photo: Carol Sly)

Striding into first were the Mustangs’ boys cross country team against Manassas Park High School and Warren County High School on March 24, with the boys individual runners taking the top six places.

(Photo: Carol Sly)

Bloodied and muddied were members of the Mustangs’ girls cross country team during their race against Manassas Park & Warren County on March 24, where they placed second behind Warren County.