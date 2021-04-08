Falls Church Calendar: April 8 – 14, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at Solace Outpost (444 W. Broad Street, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

Spring Peeper Bowl. Interested participants can join the Arlington Parks staff as they learn about and search for the tiny tree frogs and other amphibians native to Glencarlyn Park during this sunset walk. Families. Register children and adults; children must be accompanied by a registered adult. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 7 – 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

Salamander Search. Spring is the best season for salamanders, and Arlington Parks staff will educate the group on what makes them so special and which species people can find in Arlington. After that, the group will go on a search for salamanders throughout Glencarlyn Park. For teens ages 13 – 17. Adults can either attend or drop off teens, but must sign a Registration Form. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). Noon – 1 p.m.

Tiny Tot: Bubbles. Tiny Tot programs provide opportunities to interact one-on-one with young children while discovering the wonders of nature. Each program will engage children with hands-on learning and may include a variety of activities like songs, crafts, finger plays and mini-hikes. This session’s program focuses on how bubbles are formed and why they can withstand soft touches without popping. Adults must remain during the entire program. Ages 1 – 3. $5 fee due upon registration. To register, contact 703-228-4747. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 10 – 10:30 a.m. 703-228-6535.



VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

Thursday Evening Book Group (online). The Thursday Evening Book Discussion Group normally meets on the second Thursday evening of each month in the library’s conference room. This month’s book is “Nothing to See Here” by Kevin Wilson. This discussion will be held online. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 12

ESOL Conversation Group (online). Interested participants can practice their English with a weekly ESOL conversation group. This program meets online via Zoom. To request a Zoom invite, email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. The virtual meeting will be held pursuant to and in compliance with the Virginia Freedom of Information Act, Section 2.2-3708.2 and state and local legislation adopted to allow for continued government operation during the COVID-19 declared emergency. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

TUESDAY, APRIL 13

Great Books Discussion (online). A “Great Books” discussion concentrating on literary classics (both traditional and modern) meeting on the second and fourth Tuesday most months, hosted by Mary Riley Styles Public Library. This month’s book is “Theory of the Leisure Class” by Thorstein Veblen. This discussion will be held online. Visit fallschurchva.gov/LibraryAtHome for details. 7 – 8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14

Author Talk with Joby Warrick (online). Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joby Warrick will join the staff at Mary Riley Styles Public Library to discuss his new book “Red Line: The Unraveling of Syria and America’s Race to Destroy the Most Dangerous Arsenal in the World,” which explores the unknown story of America’s mission in Syria to find and destroy Syria’s chemical weapons and keep them out of the hands of the Islamic State. The Guardian calls it “Another highly readable and well-sourced work, a bleak but real-life thriller. Its characters include ordinary Syrians, spies, diplomats, UN experts and Americans who worked hard to destroy Assad’s chemical weapons arsenal, only to discover that they had not completed their task.” Warrick has been a reporter for The Washington Post since 1996. He has twice won the Pulitzer Prize, for journalism and for his book “Black Flags: The Rise of ISIS.” He is also the author of “The Triple Agent.” Email Marshall Webster at mwebster@fallschurchva.gov for the Zoom invitation. 7 – 8 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

“Boredom, Fear and Wine.” Providence Players of Fairfax is releasing their latest production, a virtual show titled “Boredom, Fear and Wine,” which will run from April 9 – 11. To watch the one-act, 15 minute play is free, but donations are strongly encouraged. The play is about how when you’re stuck at home during a global pandemic, everything happens online — even therapy. Harper is suffering, and can’t reconcile feelings about the terrifying disease with the monotony of lockdown. Jess tries to be a sympathetic ear, but the session goes off the rails. Providenceplayers.org.

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 8

CryBaby Comedy Show. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Sol Roots Band Live. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Mama’s Black Sheep + Christine Havrilla: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Surfabilly Vibe. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

FRIDAY, APRIL 9

Brook Yoder Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Acme Band Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Josh Allen Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Caligula Blushed — A Tribute To Morrissey & The Smiths. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

MTV Alice in Chains “Unplugged” (Indoors + Distanced). Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $15. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Anne-Marie McDermott, piano. Presented by Wolf Trap. 7:30 p.m. 703-255-1900.

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

Free Flowing Musical Experience. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 2 p.m. 703-858-9186.

City Farm Band Bluegrass (Newgrass). JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Bongo District: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 6:30 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Atlantic Aesthetic. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Collective. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Sol Roots & Eric Scott Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, APRIL 11

One Chance Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Grateful Jams — open jam for the extended Grateful Dead repertoire (bring your own instrument or use those graciously provided by hosts). Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 5 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The High & Wides. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-237-0300.