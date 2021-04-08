NOVA Spring Semester Registration Now Open

Registration for Northern Virginia Community College’s spring semester is now open.

Courses are being offered in a variety of ways to suit schedules and learning styles — in the classroom, online, or through a combination of methods.

Sessions will start May 17, June 1, June 14 and June 29. Dynamic session classes start and end at any time before or after the regular session dates above.

Students enrolled at other colleges and universities can take summer classes at NOVA while they are home and save time and money by registering as a visiting student, with the credits transferring to the student’s home college or university.

