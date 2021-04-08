Toy Nest & Clare & Don’s Beach Shack Partner to Support Young Families

The Toy Nest and Clare & Don’s Beach Shack have partnered to support young families.

Join the Toy Nest for in-library play or borrowing on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. – 3 a.m., and get a free child’s meal with the purchase of an adult meal at Clare and Don’s.

Offer is available for dine-in or carry-out and requires a same-day Toy Nest coupon.

For information about the Toy Nest, located at 98 N. Washington Street, visit its website, or about Clare & Don’s Beach Shack, located at 130 N. Washington Street, visit its website.