F.C. Man Struck, Killed by Car Along Arlington Boulevard

A pedestrian was killed Friday night while trying to cross Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk in greater Falls Church.

Fairfax County Police said that Ramakant Bhusal, 36, Falls Church, was crossing from the south side of Arlington Boulevard outside of the crosswalk near Graham Road.

While this was happening, the driver of a 2012 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Arlington Blvd and hit Bhusal in the left lane, according to police.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel took Bhusal to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said that speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors for the driver so far.

The investigation remains active.