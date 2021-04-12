PowerLink Nonprofit Offering Free Workshops

PowerLink, a nonprofit dedicated to helping small businesses grow, is offering its Online Business Growth Group Community Advisory Board workshops for free to Falls Church businesses through the month of April.

The events are designed to help small business owners and consultants dramatically increase revenue.

Sessions that address recurring revenue and pricing models that capture higher retention rates will be held Monday, April 12 from 4:30 – 6 p.m., Wednesday, April 14 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., and Tuesday, April 20 from 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

This is an opportunity to join other small business owners retooling from Covid-19 in an interactive and informative setting.

This session will be led by Anita Brattina, CEO of Powerlink and an extremely experienced business owner who has run numerous million-dollar business.

The events will be co-led by Patricia DiVecchio, CEO of International Purpose, and qualified advisors will also assist.

To register, text 703-200-3447 with a YES, your name, email address, and the preferred date of attendance.