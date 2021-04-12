Professionals Needed For Virtual Career Chats

Professionals throughout the City of Falls Church are invited to participate in this year’s Virtual Career Chats. Members from a variety of industries are needed to talk with the City’s high school students about their post-high school career path, including interests, education and work experiences.

Available dates are April 16 and 27 as well as May 7 and 14 from 10 – 11 a.m. After signing up, participants will receive information about accessing the virtual format.

If interested, sign up by visiting this link.