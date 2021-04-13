Crime Report: Indecent Exposure on Annandale Road

An Arlington man was arrested for indecent exposure along Annandale Road in this week’s Crime Report.

Identity Theft, 300 blk Grove Ave, March 30, 2:41 PM, an incident of Identity Theft was reported.

Destruction of Property, 1100 blk W Broad St, March 30, 6:22 PM, a window of a business was broken but no entrance was gained.

Fraud/False Pretense, 1000 blk W Broad St, April 1, 12:52 PM, an incident of Fraud was reported.

Shoplifting, 500 blk S Washington St, April 1, 1:43 PM, items of value were taken from a business. A male, 26, and a male, 26, both of District Heights, MD, were arrested for shoplifting,

Indecent Exposure, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, April 4, 12:41 PM, a male, 39, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for indecent exposure.