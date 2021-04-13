Crime

Crime Report: Indecent Exposure on Annandale Road

by FCNP.com

An Arlington man was arrested for indecent exposure along Annandale Road in this week’s Crime Report.

Identity Theft, 300 blk Grove Ave, March 30, 2:41 PM, an incident of Identity Theft was reported.

Destruction of Property, 1100 blk W Broad St, March 30, 6:22 PM, a window of a business was broken but no entrance was gained.

Fraud/False Pretense, 1000 blk W Broad St, April 1, 12:52 PM, an incident of Fraud was reported.

Shoplifting, 500 blk S Washington St, April 1, 1:43 PM, items of value were taken from a business. A male, 26, and a male, 26, both of District Heights, MD, were arrested for shoplifting,

Indecent Exposure, 100 blk E Annandale Rd, April 4, 12:41 PM, a male, 39, of Arlington, VA, was arrested for indecent exposure.