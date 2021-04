(Photo: J. Michael Whalen/JMichaelWhalen.com)

ANYONE PASSING BY the Harris Teeter on West Broad St. has undoubtedly heard the trumpet of Johnnie Johnson. Johnson came to Falls Church in April of 2020 after the VA helped this veteran find a place to live. Playing for 50 years he hopes to be able to play inside some of the local establishments once things get back to normal. When asked if he had anything he wanted people to know he quipped, “Tell ‘em I take tips!”