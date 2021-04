The College and Career Services that’s part of the high school in Falls Church City is working with experts to bring a program to the Mustang community on Wednesday, April 14 at 7 p.m.

It is a stepping-off place for juniors to get a jump on thinking about their college essays, which is an important and time-intensive part of the application process.

Experts will lead the free 30-minute virtual webinar at Prompt.

An RSVP is required for the free program, so visit this link to confirm attendance.