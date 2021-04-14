F.C. Marks Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and the City of Falls Church is working to raise awareness about the safety and well-being of children. Mayor David Tarter signed a proclamation on behalf of City Council, and a pinwheel garden is planted at the entrance of Cherry Hill Park (312 Park Ave.).

National Wear Blue Day is on Friday, April 9, when individuals and organizations across the country will band together to make a visible commitment to preventing child abuse and helping make great childhoods happen.

The pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse prevention and reflects childhood hope, health, and happiness. Pinwheel gardens are planted by organizations, schools, and businesses in communities throughout the nation during National Child Abuse Prevention Month. City residents are encouraged to show support by planting a pinwheel in a flower pot or yard.

Citizens are invited to explore the 2021/2022 Prevention Resource Guide from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to learn more about the innovative ways that communities around the country are doing purposeful prevention work to help children and families thrive.

Additional information and resources are available from the City’s Housing and Human Services division.