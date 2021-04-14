F.C. School Board Selects E.B. Henderson II to Fill Vacant Slot

The Falls Church School Board voted unanimously Tuesday night to fill a seat vacated by a recent resignation with Edwin B. Henderson II, a former educator and long-time civil rights activist in the City, whose grandfather was the founder of the first rural chapter of the NAACP in the U.S. right in Falls Church.

Henderson II is the founder of the City’s Tinner Hill Foundation and the City’s middle school is named for his grandmother, Mary Ellen Henderson.

Henderson II will fill an unexpired four-year term that will be up for re-election this November.