Safe Driving Effort Looking For N. Virginia Schools

The Arrive Alive campaign focused on teen driving safety is looking to register middle schools and high schools in the Northern Virginia area to help boost awareness about teen driving safety.

The campaign, started by Virginia State Police, is sponsored by Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) and focuses on the increased risk of teen driver crashes during the spring and summer months. Throughout the campaign, high school students will lead peer-to-peer programs on speed prevention and seat belt use while middle school students will focus their messaging on being a safe passenger and always buckling up.

According to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 63 percent of young driver-related fatal crashes in 2020 were speed-related and 63 percent of the teens (ages 15-20) killed in crashes in 2020 were unrestrained. Most crashes take place between May and August.

To address the seriousness of speeding among teens and buckling up among young drivers and passengers, YOVASO’s Arrive Alive Campaign offers several opportunities for students, schools, and youth groups to take action.

The Creative Entry Competition is the highlight of this year’s campaign, providing an option for student groups to participate in a behavior changing project for a chance to win cash prizes. High school and middle school student groups will compete separately. All creative entry messaging must be related to the Arrive Alive Campaign theme by addressing speed prevention at the high school level and seat belt use at the middle school level. All entries will be judged on content, creativity, and student involvement with prizes funded by State Farm being awarded as follows: 1st Place — $300, 2nd Place — $200 and 3rd Place — $100. Entries are due May 12 by 5 p.m. and winners will be announced on May 24. For guidelines and the entry form, visit the YOVASO’s website.

For more information or to register for free campaign materials for your school or youth group, visit the campaign’s website.