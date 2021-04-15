Falls Church Calendar: April 15 – 21, 2021

LOCAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

News-Press “Spot of the Week.” Interested readers and supporters of the Falls Church News-Press can join the staff at a restaurant in or around the City of Falls Church to celebrate the paper’s weekly publication. Learn how to become a member of the News-Press, get a chance to purchase one of the paper’s books, “The Front Page: The First Five Years: 1991 – 1996” or just get to know members of the staff better. This week the News-Press will be at The Casual Pint (6410 Arlington Blvd. Suite E, Falls Church) from 6 – 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Falls Church Farmers Market. The Falls Church Farmers Market runs every Saturday, where attendees will find fresh, local produce, meat, dairy, flowers & plants, honey, music and more. City Hall (300 Park Ave., Falls Church) 8 a.m. – noon. For more information, visit the Calendar item’s page at fallschurchva.gov/547/Farmers-Market-To-Go.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

R.I.P. — Remove Invasive Plants. Want to restore habitat and increase native species diversity in Arlington? Work parties are held every month and are making a difference with the return of ferns, wildflowers and the animals that depend on them to areas once covered in destructive invasive plants. Adults, teens and families ages 8 and up. For information, call 703-228-6535. Registration not required. Long Branch Nature Center at Glencarlyn Park (625 S. Carlin Springs Rd., Arlington). 2 – 4 p.m.

VIRTUAL EVENTS

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Town Hall #2: Proposed FY22 Budget and CIP. Interested residents can join representatives from the City of Falls Church’s government and public schools for a presentation and Q&A about the proposed Fiscal Year 2022 Budget and Capital Improvements Program. This is the second of two Town Hall meetings on the budget and CIP — the first was on March 11. The meeting can be accessed through the City’s website at fallschurchva.gov. Recordings of the meeting will be available later on fallschurchva.gov/webcasts. To send in questions for the Q&A, email publicinfo@fallschurchva.gov. 7:30 – 9 p.m.

MONDAY, APRIL 19

City Council Work Session (online). City Council work sessions are held the first and third Monday of the month, with the exception of August and December when only one meeting is held. These meetings are open to the public and are conducted to allow Council Members to discuss upcoming legislation and policy issues; the public is not generally invited to speak. All participating members of the City Council will be present at this meeting through electronic means. All members of the public may view this electronic meeting via www.fallschurchva.gov/CouncilMeetings. The meeting may also be viewed on FCCTV (Cox 11, RCN 2, Verizon 35). Video will be available after the meeting both online and on FCCTV. 7:30 – 11 p.m.

THEATER & ARTS

VIRTUAL (ON DEMAND)

Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child” (online). In Daniel J. Watts’ “The Jam: Only Child,” a nod to his great-grandmother’s plentiful recipe and the spirited spontaneity of jazz, 2020 Tony Award nominee Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton, Ike Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) recounts his life as the only child of a single mother. From the fierce growing pains of boyhood innocence to the awkwardness of teenage years to a proud Black man, Daniel digs through his memory’s attic in a powerful and playful story of metamorphosis. Bursting with lyricism, dynamic tap dance, and heart, this delectable treat is a little bit savory, a little bit sweet, and a little bit sticky — but it’s all good. $35. Sigtheatre.org.

Bachelor Boys Band: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 15

Cry Baby Comedy Show. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Anthony “Swamp Dog” Clark. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Ron Thayers Show. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16

Pianist Anne-Marie McDermott — Chamber Music at The Barns. Presented by Wolf Trap. Streaming On Demand at wolftrap.org. 703-255-1900.

Shartel & Hume Acoustic Duo. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 4:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

Brandy Station Company. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 6 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Whiskey Neat: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). $20. 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

The Moxie Blues Band. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

The Seldom Scene with Shannon Bielski & Moonlight Drive. The Birchmere (3701 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria). $35. 7:30 p.m. 703-549-7500.

New Blue Soul Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SATURDAY, APRIL 17

Jacob Bennett. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Stealin’ the Deal. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.

The Allman Others Band: Outdoor Concert. Jammin’ Java (227 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). 7 p.m. 703-255-1566.

Space Koi. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 7 p.m. 703-858-9186.

The Cassaday Concoction. The State Theatre (220 N Washington St., Falls Church). 7:30 p.m. 703-237-0300.

Rusty’s Lost Highway Band. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 7:45 p.m. 703-241-9504.

SUNDAY, APRIL 18

Jazz quintet with Sarah Laven Jones. Falls Church Distillers (442 S. Washington Street, Ste A Falls Church). 1 p.m. 703-858-9186.

Honky Tonk Cassanovas. JV’s Restaurant (6666 Arlington Blvd., Falls Church). 3:30 p.m. 703-241-9504.