Falls Church Arts Offering Outdoor Watercolor Classes

Falls Church Arts is now offering Plein Air Watercolor Classes taking place outdoors in local parks.

Classes are scheduled for 10 a.m. – noon and 1 – 3 p.m. on Saturdays, starting April 17 and continuing through May 8 and on Tuesdays, starting April 20 through May 25.

The classes, designed for all skill levels, will be led by the award winning Falls Church Arts artist Rajendra KC. Up to six participants in each class will learn to capture the transparent quality of watercolor as they paint outdoors scenes in Falls Church parks.

Social distancing, face masks, and other Covid-19 protocols will be strictly observed.

For samples of the instructor’s work, visit his website.

For more information about pricing or to sign up, visit the Falls Church Art’s website.