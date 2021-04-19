F.C. City, Pimmit Hills Ranked as Top Suburbs Nationally in Report

For established homeowners in the City of Falls Church, it’s not surprising to learn that the City is one of the more coveted — and competitive — places to live in both the Washington, D.C. region and nationally. But Pimmit Hills, right outside of City limits, is another up and comer that’s starting to garner major attention.

Falls Church and Pimmit Hills were ranked the second and third most livable suburbs in the U.S. in Realtor Magazine’s April edition. The rankings, which were compiled by home renovation loan provider RenoFi, looked at more than 600 suburban areas in 50 major cities across the country based on eight livability metrics — median household income; household income growth; home prices; home price growth; property tax rate; crime rate; unemployment and clinician to patient ratios.

This didn’t come as a surprise to Nicholas Lagos, an associate broker at Century 21 New Millennium who works both parts of town regularly.

“Falls Church and Pimmit Hills flow into each other,” Lagos said. “Obviously one is here in the City and has its own school system, but people are often looking for something in the Fairfax County, Arlington or Falls Church school systems. Even when they don’t have children, they like these neighborhoods because the value of the homes appreciate favorably.”

Lagos mentioned how the average listing price for Falls Church City was around $750,000 and sales were up 77 percent from March 2020 to March 2021. For Pimmit Hills the jumps were even more dramatic, according to Lagos — sales jumped by 132 percent year-over-year, with the averaging listing price going from $599,000 to right around $697,000. And that’s without a ton of inventory to begin with.

Pimmit Hills has been a somewhat remarkable story with its growth. Lagos said it really took off in the last 10-12 years, and it’s because it’s one of the few places inside the Capital Beltway that you can get a decently priced home with a good-sized lot. The 1,600-plus home neighborhood has plenty of room for expansion as well, and Lagos said many buyers are gobbling up the single-level homes and building them out to be two, or sometimes, three story homes. The fact that there’s good proximity to Tysons Corner for shopping, Orange and Silver Metro lines and, again, quality schools make it an easy choice for people.

One of the unique advantages of Falls Church City, as noted in the rankings, was it’s high patient-to-physician ratio. It’s noted as one of the best in the nation, per the report, giving it an added bonus for all types of populations that reside within City limits.

“Our immediate metro area is seeing a resurgence of people who are choosing not to move out of the D.C. area because we have top rated hospitals and good long-term care,” Lagos said. “All the facilities someone would need are here. That, along with the quality of living and decent weather, we’re seeing more people retiring in place here where before they would’ve gone to Florida or somewhere else.”