Mustangs Football Ends Covid-19 Year as Co-District Champions

By Julie Felgar

A RARE SIGHT. With football season moved to the tail end of winter and early spring due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mustang players got to practice in snow for the first time. (Photo: Carol Sly)

The Mustangs football team had one of their winningest seasons in recent history during the Covid-altered “fall” season this spring. Despite the unprecedented schedule (only six games), rigorous covid protocols and having to practice and play in snow and sleet, they ended the season with a 4-2 record and the co-District Championship title.

Adam Amerine, the Mustangs head coach, was particularly proud of the team.

“I thought it was very successful and the kids really sold out trying to compete week in and week out, despite all the distractions and protocols that came with this Covid year,” Amerine said.

The team is losing nine seniors and hopes to have a few more solid athletes join next year to help fill the gap. Amerine stated this was one of the most athletically talented teams he has coached and they had a great attitude, which made them particularly enjoyable to coach. He was able to rely on that talent and attitude to help produce some big wins, including beating Skyline, a team the Mustangs have not beaten since Amerine took over 4 years ago.

“I believe the players really learned what being a team is all about as we had different players step up each week on the field, playing new positions and being open to step out of their comfort zones, ultimately earning a share of the district title,” Amerine said. “We are really proud of their accomplishments.”

Junior captain Graham Felgar was happy to just get out there and play,

“I am so thankful that we had the opportunity to play six games this spring. After almost an entire year of virtual learning, to be able to get out there and compete with my teammates was amazing. It made my year,” Felgar said “At first, I was really nervous that Covid could derail the season, but our teammates and coaches were able to stay safe and we made it the whole season without a single case.”

Felgar missed some of the usual tradition this year, but has his eyes on the future. He said it was really disappointing that the team couldn’t have more fans in the stands to witness their strong season, especially the student body which brings so much energy. But he also believes next season will be promising since the Mustangs have a lot of returning players, especially current juniors.

“We are already gunning for back to back championship seasons,” Felgar added.

Amerine is excited for the next season, as well, which starts in less than 4 months,

“As for our future…I am always sad to see a senior class graduate, especially this one. It was the first class we got to have for all four years as a coaching staff. They are tremendous young men,” Amerine said. “However, we are definitely excited to get these returning players on the field as soon as possible and maybe find a few more to join them because these guys will have high expectations headed into next season and we will take another step forward as a program.”

Seniors this year were Carlos Shields, Matt Teague, Paul Thompson, Lucas Almeida, Chris Lockhart, Zach Schonauer, Hunter Benson, Robert Silva and Walter Roou.