Vaccines Now Open to All 16 & Up

The Fairfax Health Department, which has been running the Covid-19 programs that include the City of Falls Church, issued a statement last week reminding the public that as of this Sunday, April 18, Covid-19 vaccines will be open to all Virginians ages 16 and up.

Persons can register for an appointment at here. Currently, all essential workers aged 64 and up and 16 and up with medical conditions are eligible to register.

The department also announced, as per the national policy, that no Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be administered at this time.